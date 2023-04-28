Is SNDL Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cannabis producer SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) released its fourth-quarter earnings report this week. It was another record-setting performance for the company as the top line reached a new high. And there were many other positives for investors to take away from the quarter. Has this beaten-down marijuana stock that's down 72% in the past 12 months become a good buy?A key metric cannabis investors should always focus on is cash flow. That's because while many companies may state that they are profitable, it's usually on an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) basis and not true accounting profitability. SNDL, for instance, reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of 7.5 million Canadian dollars ($5.5 million) for the period ending Dec. 31, 2022. Its real accounting net loss, however, was CA$161.6 million ($119.4 million), and included non-cash impairment charges and other items adjusted EBITDA excludes.Cash flow can be a more useful indicator of how a business is doing, and that can also tell investors whether the risk of dilution and future share offerings is high. The good news for SNDL investors is that was a big positive in the past quarter, with SNDL's operating cash flow being a record high CA$28.6 million ($21.1 million) -- more than three times the CA$8.6 million it generated just a quarter earlier. The company also reported unrestricted cash and investments totaling CA$918 million ($678 million) as of the end of the year.