Is Snowflake a Buy After the CEO Abruptly Stepped Down?

Data cloud company Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), a Wall Street favorite, plunged nearly 20% following its fourth-quarter earnings for its fiscal year 2024. While the numbers played a role in the slide, CEO Frank Slootman announced his immediate resignation, which shocked Wall Street.Snowflake immediately named Sridhar Ramaswamy as the new CEO, an internal promotion for the former head of artificial intelligence. Slootman will remain chairman of Snowflake 's board.Investors are left to put the pieces together. However, this momentary stumble could be a great long-term buying opportunity.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel