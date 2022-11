Is Snowflake Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nov. 10 consumer price index report brought the focus back to the tech sector. The Nasdaq Composite Index rallied more than 700 points that day on news that inflation had cooled slightly. That implies that the interest rate hikes that are so detrimental to tech stocks may soon end.One of the stocks that rallied following a massive decline was Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). Now, the question is whether this serves as the catalyst Snowflake needs to move higher or if investors should stay on the sidelines.Snowflake is the company that brought attention to the data cloud. It serves as a secure central repository for data. When companies silo data on servers, it can lead to issues with access issues and questions about which versions are correctly updated.Continue reading