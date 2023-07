Is Social Security Really Designed to Keep Up With Inflation?

Inflation has long been a threat to many people's financial security in retirement. It's because of inflation that savers are encouraged to invest their nest eggs, rather than let their money sit in cash. The goal there is to grow their balances over time in a manner that outpaces inflation.At the same time, seniors are commonly encouraged to leave a good chunk of their savings invested during retirement so that their money can continue to keep up with or outpace inflation. And in recent years, we've seen how important that is.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel