Is SoFi Stock a Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity While It's Below $10?

The financial services sector is one of the largest and oldest industries out there. But in the past decade or so, there has been tremendous innovation. That's because the internet and tech advancements have created new avenues for businesses to serve customers.This is precisely what SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is doing. Its name recognition seems to get more powerful with each passing year.However, the fintech stock has largely been a disappointment for investors. The shares currently trade about 75% off their peak in February 2021. But is SoFi now a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity while it trades well below $10?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool