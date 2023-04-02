|
02.04.2023 12:07:00
Is SOFI Technologies a Screaming Buy or a Land Mine to Avoid?
Fintech-now-bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) shares have taken a beating along with most other bank stocks in the past few weeks, adding to their struggles over the past year-plus. Yet despite the worries, it's in solid shape, and looks well positioned to weather the current environment and keep acquiring new customers. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro talk about what's happening with SoFi, the risks, and why it's a really attractive option right now. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 29, 2023. The video was published on April 2, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!