Is SoFi's Bank Charter a Risk or Opportunity?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It was recently reported that fintech disruptor SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) has officially been approved to become a bank. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Jan. 20, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel and Jason Hall discuss why this is such a big deal for SoFi, and what investors need to know about it.Continue reading