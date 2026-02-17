Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
|
17.02.2026 12:35:00
Is Solana More Likely to Hit $50 or $250?
With the price of Bitcoin down 48% over the past four months, it's perhaps no surprise that speculative altcoins are being hit hard as well. Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), for example, is down 37% for the year, and now trades for just $78. That's a 73% discount from its all-time high of $294 from just 12 months ago.The good news is that Solana could turn things around faster than anyone expects. Market sentiment on the crypto is simply too bearish, and this is one digital coin that could triple in value this year.Let's start with the bear-case scenario for Solana. It assumes that Bitcoin will continue to drift lower, dragging the entire crypto market with it. This has been the historical pattern, and there's no reason to think that it can rally if this happens. As Bitcoin goes, so goes the crypto market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!