06.04.2026 23:30:00

Is Solana the Best Bet on the Future of Decentralized Finance?

Decentralized finance (DeFi) -- the lending, trading, and borrowing protocols that run on blockchains -- today has nearly $94 billion in total value locked (TVL) in DeFi projects across all crypto networks. That makes DeFi a huge market segment in crypto, and it also means that whichever coins capture the next leg of its growth are sure to outperform.Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is for many investors an obvious choice to get exposure to the future of DeFi. Still, it's undeniable that the current king of the segment, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), is going to be relevant for a long time, and it's also clear that there are other competitors on the playing field. So is Solana the smartest bet here, or is Ethereum or one of the other players a better option?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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