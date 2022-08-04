|
04.08.2022 15:10:00
Is Solana Trying to Become the Apple of the Crypto World?
In what is a first for the crypto world, blockchain pioneer Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has launched a real-world physical store in New York City. While the store just opened to the public, images are already circulating across social media, and Solana has made no secret of the fact that the new Solana Spaces store will look and function much like an Apple Store. For anyone who has tracked the rise of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the past two decades, this move into real-world retail is clearly huge news for Solana. After all, it was arguably the launch of the Apple Store retail concept back in 2001 that brought Apple forever into the consumer mainstream and helped it become one of the most valuable brands in the world. What Steve Jobs realized back then was that consumers needed a real-world way to learn about and experience all the amazing things they could create with Apple products. So just imagine if Solana is able to capture just a small fraction of Apple's retail magic in the future.The real genius of Solana's move, of course, is that it will help everyday people understand what the blockchain is in real life (IRL). For example, Solana Spaces staff will help you set up your crypto wallet and help you buy your first non-fungible tokens (NFTs). At the same time, you will be able to check out the upcoming Solana mobile phone (the world's first "crypto phone") and buy Solana-related merchandise.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
26.07.22
|Gerüchte um Rückzug von Apple-Chef Tim Cook bis 2025 - Wer sein Nachfolger werden könnte (finanzen.at)
|
21.07.22
|Leak: iKonzern plant Apple Watch für Extremsportler (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.22
|Apple-Aktie: Analysten rechnen mit stärkerer iPhone-Nachfrage als bisher erwartet (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.22
|15. Jubiläum des iPhones - was sind die Apple-Klassiker von damals heute noch wert? (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.22
|Shazam, Beats & Co: Diese Unternehmen hat sich der Apple-Konzern einverleibt (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.22
|Projekt Titan: Diese Autokonzerne kommen als potenzielle Partner für das Apple Car in Frage (finanzen.at)
|
25.06.22
|Apple verspricht nächste Generation von CarPlay: Folgt nun bald das Apple Car? (finanzen.at)
|
07.06.22
|Apple-Aktie schließt stärker: Apple stellt auf WWDC neuen M2-Prozessor vor - nächste MacBook-Generation (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|4 854,00
|1,23%
|Apple Inc.
|161,82
|-0,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht deutlich besser als erwartet: ATX leichter -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Dow Jones verliert zum Handelsstart -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende mit negativer Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich etwas leichter. Die US-Märkte erleben nach dem starken Jobbericht eine schwache Handelseröffnung. Asiens Börsen notierten am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.