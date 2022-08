Is Solana Trying to Become the Apple of the Crypto World?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In what is a first for the crypto world, blockchain pioneer Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has launched a real-world physical store in New York City. While the store just opened to the public, images are already circulating across social media, and Solana has made no secret of the fact that the new Solana Spaces store will look and function much like an Apple Store. For anyone who has tracked the rise of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the past two decades, this move into real-world retail is clearly huge news for Solana. After all, it was arguably the launch of the Apple Store retail concept back in 2001 that brought Apple forever into the consumer mainstream and helped it become one of the most valuable brands in the world. What Steve Jobs realized back then was that consumers needed a real-world way to learn about and experience all the amazing things they could create with Apple products. So just imagine if Solana is able to capture just a small fraction of Apple's retail magic in the future.The real genius of Solana's move, of course, is that it will help everyday people understand what the blockchain is in real life (IRL). For example, Solana Spaces staff will help you set up your crypto wallet and help you buy your first non-fungible tokens (NFTs). At the same time, you will be able to check out the upcoming Solana mobile phone (the world's first "crypto phone") and buy Solana-related merchandise.Continue reading