Is Solid Power a Buy After QuantumScape's Massive News?

Investors have been concerned about slowing growth in electric vehicle (EV) sales. One reason is the lack of charging infrastructure. But battery maker Solid Power (NASDAQ: SLDP) is one of several companies that hopes to have a long-term solution.Solid Power shares popped today after fellow solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) announced some game-changing news. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Solid Power shares were higher by 11.2%.That move was dwarfed, however, by the 47% spike in QuantumScape shares at that time. The stock was soaring after a battery unit of partner and potential customer Volkswagen Group said tests confirmed that the solid-state battery technology it is testing for QuantumScape achieved more than 1,000 charging cycles without losing virtually any charging capacity.