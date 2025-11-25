SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
|
25.11.2025 15:45:00
Is SoundHound AI Stock a Buy Now?
The artificial intelligence (AI) sector remains a great area to invest in. The industry is forecast to hit $255 billion in 2025 and grow rapidly to a jaw-dropping $1.7 trillion by 2031. But that doesn't mean all AI stocks are good investments.Take, for example, the curious case of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN). Last December, the company's stock reached a 52-week high of $24.98. Yet about a year later, shares have lost more than half their value. This is despite SoundHound reporting record third-quarter revenue of $42 million.Does the fall in share price suggest avoiding the stock? Or perhaps the drop means now is the time to invest in this tech business focused on voice-enabled AI? Let's dive in to find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
