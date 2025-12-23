Is SoundHound AI Stock a Buy Now?

SoundHound AI Aktie

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) has captured the attention of artificial intelligence (AI) investors over the past few years because of the company's impressive conversational AI technology. The company has attracted an impressive customer list, including Chipotle and Hyundai, and an initial investment from Nvidia gave the company even more credibility in a sea of other AI stocks.But recently, SoundHound stock has lost its luster. Nvidia sold its stake, and some investors grew concerned about the company's lack of profits, resulting in SoundHound's share price tumbling 43% over the past year. While the recent pullback may seem like a good buying opportunity, here's why investors shouldn't bet on SoundHound AI stock just yet.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
