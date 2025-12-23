SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
|
23.12.2025 15:33:00
Is SoundHound AI Stock a Buy Now?
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) has captured the attention of artificial intelligence (AI) investors over the past few years because of the company's impressive conversational AI technology. The company has attracted an impressive customer list, including Chipotle and Hyundai, and an initial investment from Nvidia gave the company even more credibility in a sea of other AI stocks.But recently, SoundHound stock has lost its luster. Nvidia sold its stake, and some investors grew concerned about the company's lack of profits, resulting in SoundHound's share price tumbling 43% over the past year. While the recent pullback may seem like a good buying opportunity, here's why investors shouldn't bet on SoundHound AI stock just yet.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SoundHound AImehr Nachrichten
|
07.11.25
|SoundHound-Aktie volatil: Anleger trotz Umsatzsprung nicht überzeugt (finanzen.at)
|
06.11.25
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
08.10.25
|GNW-News: Apivia Courtage führt mit der SoundHound-Plattform Amelia 7 agentische KI in seinen Kontaktzentren ein (dpa-AFX)
|
08.08.25
|SoundHound-Aktie sehr gefragt: SoundHound mit kräftigem Umsatzsprung (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.25
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
24.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: SoundHound AI legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)