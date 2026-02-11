SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
11.02.2026 13:27:00
Is SoundHound AI Stock a Buy Now?
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) can be a polarizing stock. Despite two decades of operating history and an order backlog of more than $1 billion, the company is in the early innings of collecting revenues and probably a couple of years away from turning a profit.But SoundHound AI is a leader in a promising field. The company uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to help humans and machines communicate via voice commands. The long-term target market looks enormous.With fourth-quarter results due in the next few weeks, the stock has fallen more than 55% over the past four months. Here's why I see a fantastic buying opportunity in this price drop.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
