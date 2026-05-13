SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
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13.05.2026 12:45:00
Is SoundHound AI Stock a Buy on the Dip as Revenue Continues to Soar?
It's been a volatile year for SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN), and that continued last week after the stock price fell following the artificial intelligence (AI) voice-focused company's first-quarter results.With revenue continuing to surge, some investors may be wondering if there is a buy-on-the-dip opportunity here. Let's dig into the company's results and prospects to see whether this stock has long-term potential that the markets are missing.SoundHound continued to show strong revenue growth in Q1, with revenue climbing 52% to $44.2 million. Some of that climb can be tied to organic automotive and IoT (Internet of Things) revenue, which surged 88%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SoundHound AI
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08.05.26
|SoundHound AI-Aktie in Rot: Verluste in Q1 trotz starkem Umsatzanstieg (finanzen.at)
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07.05.26
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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27.02.26
|SoundHound-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Analystenschätzungen im Schlussquartal übertroffen (finanzen.at)
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|GNW-News: MWC 2026: SoundHound AI bringt Sales Assist-Agent auf den Markt und führt damit agentische KI im Echtzeit-Format im Einzelhandel ein (dpa-AFX)
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12.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SoundHound AI zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)