SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
|
23.01.2026 01:10:00
Is Soundhound AI Stock Going To $0?
Soundhound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) exploded onto the scene in recent years with its expertise in artificial intelligence-driven voice technology. The company powers voices you may have communicated with in your car, at a restaurant, or when making an appointment. As Soundhound has grown its number of customers and expanded across industries, revenue has surged quarter after quarter.But profit has remained elusive, and this has weighed on stock performance in recent times. Though the stock soared 600% over three years, it's dropped 35% over the past year. And today it trades for just under $11. Is Soundhound AI stock going to $0? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!