Is SoundHound AI the Next Millionaire-Maker Tech Stock?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has many different applications. One budding area in the AI realm that big tech firms are exploring right now is voice-recognition software."Magnificent Seven" members Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia are all investing heavily in AI -powered speech.Yet despite big tech's pursuit of this technology, a smaller player has made headlines this year. SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) specializes in voice-recognition software for the restaurant, automobile, and smart home industries.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel