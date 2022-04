Is Southwest Airlines Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most of the airline stocks flew high last week after Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported March 2022 quarterly earnings and provided a hopeful outlook for the next quarter. Delta provided some light in a sector that's been otherwise troubled ever since the pandemic hit. The company also announced its future plans of handling more capacity as business and leisure travel return.Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) stock also surged 8% last week after Delta's positive outlook for the near future. Southwest is set to report its first-quarter results on April 28. Let's take a look at how Southwest has performed in its previous quarter and what analysts are expecting from the March quarter.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading