|
29.07.2024 13:07:00
Is "Space Hippie" Planet Labs a Defense Contractor Now?
If you haven't yet seen Wild Wild Space on HBO, but you're interested in investing in space, I'd encourage you to find a spare 90 minutes and watch it. Seamlessly transitioning from the printed word to streaming TV, space reporter and Elon Musk biographer Ashlee Vance uses his new documentary to look beyond SpaceX -- the space company everyone has heard of but few can invest in -- to explore four lesser-known space companies (one of which just got bought out) with bright futures. As it turns out, one of those space companies is Planet Labs (NYSE: PL), which I've been following since even before its IPO.Vance describes the Earth-imaging-focused company as having been founded by "space hippies" intent on providing actionable intelligence on changes taking place on Earth to help combat pollution, climate change, and so on. Consistent with that goal, Planet Labs is a "public benefit corporation" -- a for-profit business that, as Cornell Law School explains, is also "created to generate social and public good, and to operate in a responsible and sustainable manner."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PLANET INCmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu PLANET INCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PLANET INC
|1 327,00
|2,71%