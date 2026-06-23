Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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23.06.2026 23:30:00
Is SpaceX a Better Buy Than the 2 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks It Has Surpassed in Market Cap?
The "Magnificent Seven" are some of the largest tech-focused companies by market cap: Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).But Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) is making the case for why the Magnificent Seven as a category may be outdated.Although in its brief period on the public market, SpaceX briefly surpassed Microsoft and Amazon in market cap, the stock has since fallen by 31% from its intraday high. It closed at $154.60 per share on June 22 -- up just 3% from its opening trading price of $150. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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