Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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24.06.2026 07:45:00
Is SpaceX a Buy Right Now While It's Down from Its Peak? Here's My Honest Take.
Space Exploration Technologies' (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock market debut marked an exciting time for retail investors. The industrial and tech giant earmarked a greater-than-usual percentage of shares for these non-professional investors. And the stock then climbed on its first day of trading and completed its first five days on the market with a 23% increase. Since, SpaceX has retreated from its peak. In certain cases, this may be as investors lock in profits, but in other cases, it might be a clear rotation out of the stock. After all, SpaceX is an exciting company that offers great potential -- but it also comes with a fair share of risk.Is SpaceX a buy right now on the dip? Here's my honest take.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|338,50
|0,95%