Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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28.07.2026 10:22:00
Is SpaceX a No-Brainer Buy Below $120? (Hint: The Answer May Surprise You)
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, has underperformed since its IPO. While the stock initially spiked in the days after going public, it has since sold off and now trades below $120 per share.For reference, its pre-IPO price was set at $135, and the first price at which investors could access it was around $150 per share.With it being well below those levels now, investors may be wondering if now is the perfect time to buy the dip on the stock. I think there are many things investors should be aware of, and all of that leads me to conclude that investors are better off waiting a year before diving into SpaceX's stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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