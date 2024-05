Is SpaceX Competitor AST SpaceMobile a Buy?

Some Wall Street analysts insist AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) is a winner despite having no earnings.AST's first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were negative $42.42 million. The cash flow statement for the same period listed negative $53.12 million in free cash flow.It's no surprise when new and relatively young growth companies fail to turn a profit in their first few years. These companies invest their revenue into growing their businesses.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel