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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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23.06.2026 07:15:00
Is SpaceX Outrageously Overvalued or a Long-Term Investment With Unmatched Potential?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), also known as SpaceX, is currently being valued for three major opportunities. These are Starlink's broadband and mobile connectivity business; Starship, its large reusable rocket system; and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, which includes data center capacity on Earth and possible AI computing in space.SpaceX priced its IPO at $135 per share and raised $85.7 billion after selling additional shares to meet strong investor demand. The company has a market capitalization of more than $2 trillion and is still trading over the IPO price, despite the stock falling 10% on June 22.SpaceX generated $18.67 billion in revenue and posted a net loss of $4.94 billion in fiscal 2025. Hence, Wall Street seems to be pricing the stock not only on current financials but on the possibility that SpaceX can turn launch dominance, satellite internet, mobile connectivity, and AI compute into one integrated infrastructure platform.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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