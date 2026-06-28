Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
28.06.2026 09:52:00
Is SpaceX Really Worth More Than Micron and AMD Combined? Here's the Unvarnished Truth.
Since its historic initial public offering (IPO) on June 12, 2026, the market cap of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), commonly known as SpaceX, has ranked the space technology pioneer among the top 10 largest companies trading on U.S. stock exchanges.However, that statement doesn't tell the full story. SpaceX's market cap has consistently been greater than Micron Technologies (NASDAQ: MU) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) combined. Does that make sense? Is SpaceX really worth more than the sum of these two tech companies' valuations? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!