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19.06.2026 17:01:00

Is SpaceX Stock a Buy at a $2.8 Trillion Valuation? The Math Might Blow Your Mind.

Last Friday, Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) completed the largest initial public offering (IPO) of all time. SpaceX stock opened its first trading day on the Nasdaq at around $150, implying a $2.1 trillion market cap.In the days that followed SpaceX's public debut, shares have climbed 44%. As of this writing (June 16), SpaceX is now worth $2.8 trillion, making it the fifth-most valuable company in the world. That post-IPO surge has drawn predictable skepticism. Detractors point to the company's 2025 financial performance -- roughly $19 billion in revenue and a $5 billion net loss -- as proof that the valuation the market is putting on it is detached from fundamentals.Indeed, traditional valuation metrics support this stance. However, this view relies purely on a rear-view mirror snapshot that ignores some new transformative tailwinds for SpaceX. Prior to the IPO, SpaceX signed two major AI infrastructure agreements -- one with Anthropic and one with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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