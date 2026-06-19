Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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19.06.2026 17:01:00
Is SpaceX Stock a Buy at a $2.8 Trillion Valuation? The Math Might Blow Your Mind.
Last Friday, Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) completed the largest initial public offering (IPO) of all time. SpaceX stock opened its first trading day on the Nasdaq at around $150, implying a $2.1 trillion market cap.In the days that followed SpaceX's public debut, shares have climbed 44%. As of this writing (June 16), SpaceX is now worth $2.8 trillion, making it the fifth-most valuable company in the world. That post-IPO surge has drawn predictable skepticism. Detractors point to the company's 2025 financial performance -- roughly $19 billion in revenue and a $5 billion net loss -- as proof that the valuation the market is putting on it is detached from fundamentals.Indeed, traditional valuation metrics support this stance. However, this view relies purely on a rear-view mirror snapshot that ignores some new transformative tailwinds for SpaceX. Prior to the IPO, SpaceX signed two major AI infrastructure agreements -- one with Anthropic and one with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|347,00
|-0,81%
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