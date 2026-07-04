Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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04.07.2026 22:05:00

Is SpaceX Stock a Buy Before Its First Earnings Report as a Public Company?

Now that Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX for short, has arrived on Wall Street, investors can begin looking ahead to its first earnings report as a public company. It might be the most anticipated event of the earnings season, expected sometime in early August.Not only will CEO Elon Musk deliver updates on SpaceX's business, but a ton has happened over the past few weeks. The company is acquiring Cursor, an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, for $60 billion in stock. Additionally, SpaceX now has just over $100 billion in cash to put to work toward its ambitious goals, including putting AI data centers in space.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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