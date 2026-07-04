Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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04.07.2026 22:05:00
Is SpaceX Stock a Buy Before Its First Earnings Report as a Public Company?
Now that Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX for short, has arrived on Wall Street, investors can begin looking ahead to its first earnings report as a public company. It might be the most anticipated event of the earnings season, expected sometime in early August.Not only will CEO Elon Musk deliver updates on SpaceX's business, but a ton has happened over the past few weeks. The company is acquiring Cursor, an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, for $60 billion in stock. Additionally, SpaceX now has just over $100 billion in cash to put to work toward its ambitious goals, including putting AI data centers in space.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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03.07.26
|Widerspruch bei Tesla: Gute Verkaufszahlen, aber stärkster Kurseinbruch der Aktie seit rund einem Jahr (finanzen.at)
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03.07.26
|Deutscher Automarkt wächst im Juni zweistellig - Tesla und BYD mit Absatzsprung (Dow Jones)
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02.07.26
|Tesla-Aktie fällt dennoch kräftig: Auslieferungen ziehen deutlich an (dpa-AFX)
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02.07.26
|SpaceX-Aktie fester: Bewertung von SpaceX durch Tesla-Analyst sorgt für gemischte Marktreaktionen (finanzen.at)
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02.07.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Tesla auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 475 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
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02.07.26