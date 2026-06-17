Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
17.06.2026 14:55:00
Is SpaceX Stock Overvalued? Here's What the Numbers Say.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), popularly known as SpaceX, finally made its highly anticipated debut last week, and closed yesterday at $201.80 per share, up 34.5% from the June 12 opening price of $150. With a market cap near $2.6 trillion, SpaceX is one of the biggest companies in the world. Is the stock a buy now?SpaceX is the largest rocket-launching company in the world and works with the U.S. government as well as private clients. CEO Elon Musk envisions a future that's "multiplanetary," and he hopes to eventually settle the moon and Mars.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!