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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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27.06.2026 12:45:00
Is SpaceX Worth $1.77 Trillion When It Can't Turn a Profit? These 4 Stocks Suggest There's a Better Way to Play Aerospace.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has accumulated $41.3 billion in total losses since its founding. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, the company posted a net loss of $4.28 billion -- nearly matching its full-year 2025 loss in a single quarter. The xAI division, absorbed in an all-stock deal earlier this year, generated $818 million in revenue against $2.47 billion in operating losses. Morningstar's discounted cash flow model places the company's fair value at $63 per share, roughly 59% below where the stock trades today. None of this means SpaceX isn't building remarkable technology. It means investors are being asked to pay a record price for a company that hasn't demonstrated it can generate returns at scale. That's a risk category most portfolios don't need. The aerospace sector, though, is full of businesses that do exactly what SpaceX promises and already have the profit margins to prove it.Here are four of them.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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