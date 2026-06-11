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WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
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11.06.2026 14:02:00
Is SpaceX's New Deal With Google a Game Changer? Here's My Honest Take.
With its initial public offering (IPO) just days away, SpaceX recently disclosed a landmark cloud deal with Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google. SpaceX will provide Google with access to a large AI data center built around high-performance GPUs from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).Given that SpaceX's core business has long revolved around rockets, satellites, and interplanetary ambitions, the new partnership with Google signals an aggressive expansion into the data center and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure arena.Curiously, the deal arrives at a critical juncture: As SpaceX prepares to go public on Friday, investors are demanding proof that the company can generate recurring revenue beyond launch contracts and Starlink subscriptions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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