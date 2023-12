Is Stag Industrial the Best Dividend Stock for You?

Owning and managing real estate provides a great opportunity to earn passive income. But not everyone wants to be a landlord. Those looking for an alternative might want to consider a real estate investment trust. Buy their stock and these companies are required by law to share their profits with you.Stag Industrial (NYSE: Stag) provides a great example of how a real estate investment trust (REIT) lets investors in on the real estate opportunities out there. It rents out single-tenant industrial properties, something most people would never have the opportunity to do by themselves. Because of its tax structure, a REIT must pay at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders as dividends, making it a great option for those seeking income from their investments.But is it the best dividend stock for you? Here are some reasons it could be.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel