|
22.12.2022 11:35:00
Is Starbucks Poised for a Bull Run In 2023?
It has been a wild ride for the leader in coffee since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. From its March 2020 low to an all-time high in July 2021, Starbucks' (NASDAQ: SBUX) stock rose 117%. Then, over the next 11 months, shares dropped 43%. In the past six months, however, the stock has climbed 36%. This roller-coaster ride applies more to a Starbucks' customer's energy levels than the value of a $112 billion enterprise. What's next on the horizon? Could this popular consumer discretionary stock be ready for a bull run -- that's a 20% gain -- in 2023? Let's take a closer look. In fiscal 2022 (ended Oct. 2), Starbucks increased revenue 11% to $32.3 billion. This double-digit gain was on top of 23.6% growth in the previous fiscal year, which is quite remarkable. Global same-store sales, or comps, rose 8% on a year-over-year basis. And although adjusted earnings per share of $2.96 were down 7.5%, the figure exceeded what Wall Street was expecting. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!