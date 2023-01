Is Starbucks Still a Buy Near Its 52-Week High?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has been one of the hottest stocks to buy lately with shares up 19% in the past three months, while the S&P 500 has only risen 8%. Investors have become more optimistic in light of slowing inflation, and the company's largest international market, China, is opening back up.But it isn't all smooth sailing for Starbucks at this point as there are still economic challenges and labor issues that could derail its performance this year. Has the stock become too expensive at its current price, or is Starbucks still a good buy?According to Starbucks Workers United, there are 278 stores that have voted in favor of unionizing, and that's just a fraction of the near 16,000 locations the coffee company has in the U.S. And the battle is far from over -- in December, 60+ stores went on strike for multiple days in protest of the company and it closing stores that wanted to unionize.