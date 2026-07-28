Starbucks Aktie
WKN: 884437 / ISIN: US8552441094
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28.07.2026 19:47:46
Is Starbucks Stock a Buy Ahead of Its Q3 Earnings Report Tomorrow?
We’ll soon get a clearer picture of how the turnaround story at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is progressing. The coffee slinger is scheduled to publish its fiscal third-quarter results after market close tomorrow (Wednesday, July 29). So far this year, the stock is up by more than 23%, crushing the 8% growth of the bellwether S&P 500 index. That’s made it expensive in terms of valuations. The upcoming earnings report will show whether the company can maintain momentum while its “Back to Starbucks” strategy is still brewing. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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