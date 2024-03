Is Starbucks Stock a Buy Near Its 52-Week Low?

Stock markets are setting records, but Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shareholders aren't benefiting from that rally. The coffee titan's stock is trading near its 52-week low of $89 per share even though the S&P 500 has surged 30% higher in the past year. As a result, investors can buy the coffee specialist at an unusually low valuation.But Starbucks might not be a steal at these prices given the weakening demand trends in its core U.S. market. Let's take a look at whether you should put a venti-size position of this stock in your portfolio today.The coffee chain's late-January earnings report left investors wanting more. Sure, comparable-store sales jumped 5% across its global sales footprint. And that boost was powered by a healthy mix between rising customer traffic (up 3%) and higher average spending (up 2%).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel