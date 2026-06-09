Starlink Aktie
WKN DE: STAR01 / ISIN: US0000STAR01
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09.06.2026 20:35:00
Is Starlink About to Replace Your Phone Plan? What SpaceX's IPO Means for the Future of Broadband.
SpaceX is on the verge of its initial public offering (IPO), and the stock's public debut is poised to make history. The stock will hit the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol SPCX on June 12, and the company is aiming to raise $75 billion through stock sales that will value the company at approximately $1.77 trillion.The hotly anticipated IPO is set to be the largest in market history and seemingly has SpaceX on track to instantly become one of the world's largest publicly traded companies. At a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, the company will be valued at approximately 94.7 times the $18.7 billion in revenue it recorded last year. While the company has an enormously growth-dependent valuation, it also has some huge expansion opportunities ahead. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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