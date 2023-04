Is Starlink Going Public? Rumors Swirl As Elon Musk's SpaceX Unit Eyes Profitability

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Elon Musk's Starlink low-latency, satellite internet service has made serious inroads and proved its utility in times of calamities and other geopolitical tensions. Starlink, a unit of SpaceX, has long been rumored to consider an initial public offering, with the billionaire having weighed in on the possibility in the past.What Happened: Starlink could IPO in a year or two, a Tesla influencer going by the Twitter handle @Teslaconomics tweeted recently. The user shared Musk's tweet from Feb. 2021 in which he said, "Once we can predict cash flow reasonably well, Starlink will IPO."The Twitter user noted that Starlink contributed $1 billion to SpaceX's revenue in 2022 and had its ...Full story available on Benzinga.com