Is Steris a Warren Buffett Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett's famous investment in Wrigley's gum is a perfect example of his legendary value-based financial philosophy. By buying the maker of an evergreen product that's dead simple to make and in constant demand, the Oracle of Omaha obtained the rights to a steady and highly reliable cash flow for many years to come. In the healthcare sector, you may find that Steris (NYSE: STE) has many of the same qualities as Wrigley's did. The Dublin, Ireland-headquartered company's specialty is sterilization. If you've been to a healthcare provider recently, it is something that never gets old -- nor does it get more complicated over time. Using Buffett's investment principles, would Steris be a solid bet, and, if so, why? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading