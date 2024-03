Is StoneCo a Buy?

Shares of the Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) have gone on a tear, gaining 75% since the start of 2023. Despite its big run-up, StoneCo is down more than 80% from its all-time high price in early 2021. The company's growth has been notable -- it recently reported its sixth consecutive quarter of profit.StoneCo has done a good job of working through the credit issues that held it back in recent years. But there are a few things investors should know before scooping up shares of the fintech today.StoneCo provides financial services to small- and medium-sized companies in Brazil. It offers payment solutions, point-of-sales terminals, e-commerce gateways, and mobile payments and has often been compared to Block's Square product.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel