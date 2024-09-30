|
30.09.2024 12:28:00
Is Summit Therapeutics Stock a Buy?
Summit Therapeutics' (NASDAQ: SMMT) shares are up by more than 1,060% in the last 12 months, thanks to the market's exuberant reaction to the latest sets of clinical trial data produced by the company and its main collaborator. Now the question is whether Summit can continue wowing investors as its candidates approach their shot at commercialization.But you might look at its pipeline and conclude that the biotech is a one-trick pony, as its lack of diversification is acute. So is this stock's value a bubble that's just waiting for a setback before it pops and crashes, or is it capable of bringing home the bread?At the moment, Summit is running a pair of phase 3 clinical trials to see whether its biologic called ivonescimab is useful to treat two subsets of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Summit Therapeutics PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Summit Therapeutics PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich stabil -- ATX schließt in Grün -- DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- Shanghai Composite legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam zum Wochenstart nur schwer vom Fleck. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte im Minus. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Montag zurückhaltend. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.