15.05.2022 13:04:00
Is Suncor Going the Wrong Way With Its Latest Bold Decision?
Clean energy advocates would probably be happiest if the world could remove carbon fuels from the energy landscape overnight. That's just not possible, and the transition away from fuels like oil and natural gas is likely to take decades, which means oil producers like Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) will still be able to produce reliable cash flows for years to come. But how they use that cash will be an increasingly important topic for investors to monitor. Suncor, for one, is starting to pare down its bets.Suncor operates what amounts to oil mines. Simplifying things greatly, it digs up oil-rich earth and then processes it to squeeze out the oil. Oil sands assets are expensive to build, but once they are up and running, they tend to have long production lives and fairly low operating costs. On top of this business, Suncor has layered a chemicals and refining operation, which under normal circumstances helps to even out top-level performance. It is a fairly reliable and stable company, when you consider that it operates in a business prone to volatile, commodity-driven price swings.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
