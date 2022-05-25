Is Sundial Growers Planning Another Acquisition?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cannabis industry is ripe for more mergers and acquisitions to take place. Valuations are low and there's plenty of competition, giving businesses lots of incentives to try to acquire their way to more market share. One company that has been aggressive of late in using acquisitions to strengthen its financials is pot producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL).Sundial closed on a deal with alcohol retailer Alcanna just a few months ago. And management has made it clear that it likely won't be the last acquisition that the cannabis company takes on.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading