|
07.04.2022 13:47:00
Is Sundial Growers Riskier Than Other Meme Stocks?
Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is one of the cannabis industry's most popular meme stocks. It doesn't need strong earnings numbers to generate bullishness, and there's often a large disconnect between the company's fundamentals and its valuation. It's not unlike the situation with other meme stocks, including movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) and video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME).All three stocks are up over 25% in just the past month. But without the fanfare that typically accompanies those other stocks, is Sundial the riskier investment to be holding right now? Below, I'll use three charts to help answer that question.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sundial Growers Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
07.04.22
|Is Sundial Growers Riskier Than Other Meme Stocks? (MotleyFool)
|
05.04.22
|Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today (MotleyFool)
|
28.03.22
|Ausblick: Sundial Growers legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.03.22
|3 Warning Signs Sundial Growers Investors Shouldn't Ignore (MotleyFool)
|
02.03.22
|Can Sundial Growers Get Back to $1 in 2022? (MotleyFool)
|
22.02.22
|Why Marijuana Stocks Like Sundial Growers Were Wilting Today (MotleyFool)
|
18.02.22