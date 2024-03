Is Super Micro Computer a Better AI Stock than Nvidia?

Since the calendar flipped to 2024, there have been few stocks better than Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI). The stock nearly tripled over two months, and its performance since the start of 2023 has also been impressive, rising around 900% in total.In that time, few companies come close to matching the performance of Super Micro Computer (often called Supermicro), including artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). But does that make Supermicro a better AI stock than Nvidia?Using the term "better" when comparing stocks is too broad to be analytically useful. It can mean comparing past performance, future prospects, or the underlying business. I'll look at all three factors to determine if Supermicro is better than Nvidia.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel