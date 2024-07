Is Super Micro Computer a Better AI Stock to Buy Right Now Than Nvidia?

What's the best-performing large-cap artificial intelligence (AI) stock on the market so far in 2024? I suspect many investors would quickly answer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). But they'd be wrong.Yes, Nvidia has delivered sizzling gains this year despite its recent pullback. However, Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), commonly referred to as Supermicro, has been an even bigger winner. Is Supermicro a better AI stock to buy right now than Nvidia?Whenever I'm asked to choose which of two stocks is the better pick, I have a standard answer: It depends on your investing style. That's usually the right answer, by the way.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool