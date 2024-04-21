Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
21.04.2024 09:25:00

Is Super Micro Computer Stock a Buy?

The rush for companies to grab artificial intelligence (AI) market share has led to a surge in demand for the hardware that powers these powerful models and applications. Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) has been a significant benefactor, and the stock's exponential rise over the past year reflects that.After soaring from under $100 to over $1,200 per share, the stock -- and the broader market -- have taken a breather in recent weeks.Extreme price action can intimidate investors from buying a dip because they fear that the higher a stock soars, the further it will fall. But that could be an unwarranted fear in this case. Here is why Supermicro, as it is also known, could be a brilliant buy today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

