Is Super Micro Computer Stock Going to $1,300? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

Expectations of strong growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) server market have sent shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) up 176% year to date and 755% over the last 12 months. The stock briefly reached a high of $1,077 last week before pulling back.However, even with that sizeable rise in value, some analysts on Wall Street still see further upside.Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann recently raised the price target on the stock from $700 to $1,300 (a new Street high). The new target represents an upside of 65% from Super Micro Computer's closing price on Tuesday.