Is Symbotic Stock a Buy Now?

The arrival of artificial intelligence (AI) presents a variety of opportunities to invest in this secular trend. You can buy stock in the semiconductor manufacturers producing AI chips, and in the companies building AI software.An intriguing investment choice among AI-related businesses is robotics company Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM). It uses artificial intelligence to act as the brain for its machines, which are designed to streamline freight processing in warehouses.Symbotic's stock price increased after the May 6 release of the company's earnings report for its fiscal second quarter, which ended March 30. This is a positive sign, but is it an indicator that now is the time to buy shares?