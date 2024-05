Is Symbotic Stock Going to $53? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

The morning after Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) published a fresh set of quarterly earnings, investors pounced on the stock and it rose significantly. But they weren't the only folks getting more positive about the company's future.Analyst Robert Mason of Baird made a slight upward revision to his price target on the warehouse automation specialist's stock. At the new level, he feels that the shares could rise by 14% in the near future. Of course, it's easy to be a bull after a satisfying quarter, so let's briefly explore whether the stock really has that kind of potential.Mason rather cautiously added $1.00 to his Symbotic price target for a new figure of $53 per share. He also kept his buy recommendation on the highly specialized industrial stock intact. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel