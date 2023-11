Is T-Mobile a Good Dividend Stock to Buy?

A great way to generate passive income is to invest in dividend stocks. Pick a company that can reliably pay you dividends for years, and your funds can grow substantially. In fact, dividend stocks have outperformed the S&P 500.This year, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) joins the ranks of businesses paying a dividend. It finally accompanies telecom rivals Verizon Communications and AT&T, which have provided dividends for years.T-Mobile possessed many strengths even before it offered a dividend, such as its nascent 5G wireless network's coverage already available to 98% of Americans. So offering investors a passive income stream seems to only improve the case for owning T-Mobile stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel